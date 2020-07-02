Remeditex Ventures Llc Acquires 120,481 Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soliton stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 658,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,575. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton Inc has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soliton Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soliton by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

