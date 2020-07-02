Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 1.6%

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52, 7,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 12,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNECY. UBS Group raised Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

