Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Request has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and $599,626.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Mercatox, Coineal, Koinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitbns, CoinPlace, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, WazirX, COSS, Huobi Global and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.