Revain Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, OKEx and C-CEX. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $1.24 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kuna, BitForex, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Kucoin, BitFlip, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

