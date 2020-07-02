Reviewing China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) & Shore Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SHBI)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 22.24% 8.05% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Minsheng Banking and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.92 $16.20 million $1.28 8.37

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats China Minsheng Banking on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,144 business outlets, 1,347 community sub-branches, 157 small business sub-branches, and 3,410 self-service banks. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

