Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) rose 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 71,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 73,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

