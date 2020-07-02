Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $11.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 14,981,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,348,172. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,739 shares of company stock worth $17,456,148. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after buying an additional 406,306 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

