Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYCEY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 192,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.20. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

