Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Up 2%

Royal Road Minerals Ltd (CVE:RYR)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 131,266 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

