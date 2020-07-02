Rupaya One Day Trading Volume Tops $182.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a market cap of $5,803.50 and approximately $182.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,894.24 or 2.80545498 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020124 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.