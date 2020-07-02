SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Down 11.8%

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), approximately 528,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 79,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $122,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

