SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $110.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00739802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.02108338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00020022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00155717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00170881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.