Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,432. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -315.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

