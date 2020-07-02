Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Saker Aviation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.
About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)
Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.
