Sakura Bloom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,817.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $14,817.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.01680053 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00225665 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.