salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $1,904,100.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,415. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.06, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.