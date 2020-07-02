Scott Gunther Sells 2,824 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 937,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Catalent by 13.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 544,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

