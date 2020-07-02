Scott Gunther Sells 2,824 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CTLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 937,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
