Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Trading Down 0.7%

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 811.84 ($9.99) and last traded at GBX 812 ($9.99), approximately 25,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 787.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 840.62. The company has a market cap of $231.52 million and a PE ratio of -34.41.

Get Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust alerts:

In other Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust news, insider Andrew Baird bought 2,000 shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($17,967.02).

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.