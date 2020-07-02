SCRIV NETWORK Market Cap Reaches $18,799.92 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $18,799.92 and approximately $118.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

