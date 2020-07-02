Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Trading 3.3% Higher

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Seacoast Commerce Banc alerts:

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.