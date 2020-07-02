Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,647 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,647 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $13,552.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,261,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,191 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,727.39.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,883 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $13,825.05.

On Monday, June 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,989 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $6,934.48.

On Monday, June 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,009 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,554.31.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,261 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $6,293.73.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,889 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $4,940.19.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,525 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $3,711.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,897 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $7,051.68.

On Monday, May 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,600 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $4,082.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. Priority Technology Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

