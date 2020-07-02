Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,647 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,647 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $13,552.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,261,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,191 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,727.39.
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,883 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $13,825.05.
- On Monday, June 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,989 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $6,934.48.
- On Monday, June 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,009 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,554.31.
- On Thursday, May 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,261 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $6,293.73.
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,889 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $4,940.19.
- On Wednesday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,525 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $3,711.75.
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,897 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $7,051.68.
- On Monday, May 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,600 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $4,082.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. Priority Technology Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
