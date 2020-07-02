SelfSell Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,136.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. SelfSell has a market cap of $40,570.86 and approximately $4,136.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

