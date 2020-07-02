Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $337,481.69 and approximately $649.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.04912442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

