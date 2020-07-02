Sessia Market Capitalization Achieves $718,102.66 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $718,102.66 and approximately $539,023.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.04891780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,748,259 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

