Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VII. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$3.03. 1,000,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,508. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

