SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,267. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

