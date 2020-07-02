SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,267. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

