ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ShipChain has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $334,883.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.04905029 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.