SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 514,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.