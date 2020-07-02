Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Tops $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.