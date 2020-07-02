SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Down 16% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $701,761.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

