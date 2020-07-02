Skycoin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $268,759.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01699867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.