Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Trading Down 4.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.61, approximately 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRT.U. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.50 to C$7.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.11.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.