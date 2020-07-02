SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,182.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $141,182.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

