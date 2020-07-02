Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 3,280 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $38,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 36,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,613. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

