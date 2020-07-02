Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

