Soverain (SOVE) Reaches Market Cap of $26,824.43

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Soverain has a total market cap of $26,824.43 and approximately $360.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Soverain has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soverain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Soverain Profile