SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Shares Up 0.4%

SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.51, 86,067 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJNK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.