SPINDLE Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $24.68 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $373,520.38 and $423.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00739494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.01934501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00154363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007998 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.