SRCOIN Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $78,235.55 and approximately $18.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

