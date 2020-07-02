Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,634,235 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

