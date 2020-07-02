Starbase Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $413,778.86 and $432.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

