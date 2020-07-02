Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.87 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, TOPBTC and GOPAX. In the last week, Status has traded down 6% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $79.64 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Upbit, BigONE, Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Tidex, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Koinex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Neraex, Ovis, ABCC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, IDAX, DragonEX, IDCM, Livecoin, ZB.COM and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

