Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $30.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,300. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

