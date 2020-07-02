Steem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi and Bithumb. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,227.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02422657 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00676183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 388,465,696 coins and its circulating supply is 371,491,602 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

