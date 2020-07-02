Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, RippleFox, ABCC and GOPAX. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $322.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01701319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,824 coins and its circulating supply is 20,376,122,151 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Kuna, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Kraken, Koinex, Exrates, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, GOPAX, HitBTC, Stronghold, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, RippleFox, BCEX, Cryptomate, BitMart, ABCC, Liquid, OTCBTC, Indodax, CryptoMarket, Bitbns, Huobi, Stellarport, Ovis, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Kryptono and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.