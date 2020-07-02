STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 50,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

