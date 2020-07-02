Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Steris reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $154.28. 677,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Steris by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

