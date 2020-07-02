Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00.

SFIX traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,464. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.