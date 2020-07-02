Storj Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.04 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Storj has a market cap of $25.13 million and approximately $49.04 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, Tidex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,762,727 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liquid, Huobi, ABCC, Radar Relay, Upbit, Tidex, Poloniex, Binance, IDAX, Liqui, CoinTiger, Livecoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

