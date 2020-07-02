Storm Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01700042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Coinrail, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.